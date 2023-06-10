Text by Senator Romário (PL-RJ) determines gratuities for people with disabilities; Courses must have adequate infrastructure

The Senate Education Committee approved on Tuesday (June 6, 2023) a bill by the senator Romário (PL-RJ) which provides for the mandatory offer of free places for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) in public and private educational institutions that provide professional education.

Courses must have a minimum load of 160 hours, with adequate infrastructure and format. With approval, the PLS 211/2017 should go to the Chamber of Deputies if no resources are presented for voting in plenary.

The text is a substitute for the senator Teacher Dorinha (União-TO) and determines that vocational courses aimed at PwD include training practices in a work environment. They should focus on guaranteeing the development of basic skills for quality professional training and insertion in the world of work.

Vacancies will be offered based on the proportion of the current number of PwDs of working age, residing in the area covered by the education systems.

Dorinha highlighted that the objective is to reduce structural inequality in the insertion of PwDs in the labor market.

“Today there is a great need to increase policies aimed at the inclusion of PwD in the world of work. IBGE data indicate that the participation rate of PwD in the labor market is only 28.3%, a much lower percentage than that of people without disabilities, which is 66.3%”said the rapporteur.

“In addition, when employed, PwDs have an average monthly income of BRL 1,639, while workers without disabilities earn BRL 2,619”completed.

The senator also stated that today the vocational courses offered to people with disabilities are often “lightweight and inconsistent, aimed only at filling out worksheets and achieving goals that are poorly articulated with the effective needs of these people and the productive sector”. For this reason, according to Dorinha, the project seeks to oblige institutions to provide courses with the necessary infrastructure and minimum quality standards.

Quota Law

In the justification, Romário recalled that Brazil still has difficulties in complying with the Law of Quotas for People with Disabilities (Law 8.213 of 1991).

“Employers allege difficulties in finding PwD with the necessary qualifications to enter the world of work, as many do not have the training that provides them with professional competence, allowing for the much-needed autonomy”says the senator.

“The institutions that defend the rights of PwDs have the strong argument that there are not enough free places available for training. Or even that training institutions offer short-term courses that are incompatible with market requirements, without the concern for rigorous planning to obtain the necessary prerequisites, since life often does not provide PwD with opportunities through formal schooling ”complete.

