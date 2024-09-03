The bill is expected to be voted on in plenary by senators in the coming days; it will then return to the Chamber, due to changes in the text during its processing in the Senate.

The Senate Infrastructure Committee approved this Tuesday (September 3, 2024) the Fuel of the Future bill (Bill 528/2020) in a symbolic vote. The matter should be voted on in plenary by senators in the coming days. It will then return for a new vote in the Chamber, due to changes in the text during the processing in the Senate.

The rapporteur, Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), made some changes to the text, which had already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies. For the president of the Mixed Parliamentary Front for Biodiesel in the National Congress (FPBio), Deputy Alceu Moreira (MDB-RS), the approval of the PL shows “convergence between the various interests related to the expansion of production and use of biofuels in general”.

The rapporteur accepted several amendments (in part or in full) and vetoed proposals that, if approved, he justified, would harm the predictability of production for the biodiesel sector, stimulated by the gradual increase in the biodiesel blend content in diesel oil. The increase in biofuel consumption is the main point of the Fuel of the Future Bill.

Veneziano had made the report available on Wednesday (14 August), but the vote was postponed due to requests for more time for analysis, which were granted by the committee president, Confúcio Moura (MDB-RO).

One of the main discussions about the text, Petrobras’ co-processed diesel, was left out of the report. The product manufactured by the state-owned company from vegetable oils that are processed together with fossil diesel in refineries was not included in the mandate created for blending biodiesel.

Approved by the Chamber of Deputies on March 13 of this year, the Fuel of the Future bill was stalled in the Senate awaiting the report. Supported by the agribusiness sector, the government and, to a large extent, the energy sector, the main point of divergence in the text was whether or not to include co-processed products.

The product, created by Petrobras, is made from the processing of raw materials of plant origin, such as soybean oil. This renewable content is processed together with the petroleum derivative. The state-owned company and the IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas) wanted the co-processed product to be included in the new minimum blend mandates created by the law.

Another topic that was discussed and maintained is the blending of biomethane with natural gas. According to the text, there will be an incentive to blend biomethane with commercialized natural gas, with targets to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions by 1% in 2026 and reach 10% in 2030.

Fuel of the Future Highlights

Veneziano also maintained the central points of the Fuel of the Future, sent by the government and attached to others that were already being processed in the Chamber. The text creates a new regulatory framework for biofuels, with incentives for the production of biodiesel, ethanol, green diesel, biomethane and sustainable aviation fuel.