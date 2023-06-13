Bill extends until the end of 2027 contributory regime that reduces rates on top of payrolls

A CAE (Committee on Economic Affairs) of the Senate approved this thursday (June 13, 2023) the extension of the payroll exemption for 17 sectors of the economy for another 4 years, valid until December 31, 2027.

O Bill (Bill) 334/2023which extends the validity of the law 12,546, of 2011by Senator Efraim Filho (União-PB) and was approved in the form of a substitute presented by the rapporteur, senator angelo colonel (PSD-BA). The text had 14 votes in favor and 3 against.

Now, the PL will undergo a 2nd vote in the collegiate. If approved, it will be sent to the Chamber of Deputies for analysis.

Payroll exemption is a mechanism that allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on the payroll.

The alternative text, approved by the CAE, also includes an exemption for municipalities with a population of less than 142.6 thousand inhabitants and allows them to have the social security contribution rate on the payroll reduced from 20% to 8%.

“Today, the Union pretends to receive social security from city halls and city halls pretend to pay. So it’s better to get 8% of something than 100% of nothing.”said Coronel during the reading of the text.

According to the rapporteur, the measure will not have an impact on the government, because, although the Union fails to collect about R$ 9 billion per year, the amount will reinforce the accounts of small municipalities and ensure the provision of better services to citizens.

The sectors impacted are: apparel and apparel, footwear, civil construction, call center, communication, construction companies and infrastructure works, leather, vehicle and bodywork manufacturing, machinery and equipment, animal protein, textiles, IT (information technology) , ICT (communication technology), integrated circuit design, subway-railway passenger transport, collective road transport and road freight transport.

To compensate for the extension, the project extends, for the same period, the 1% increase in the Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security)-Import rate.

GOVERNMENT PREPARES ANOTHER PROPOSAL

The PL was already on the agenda of the CAE in May, but was withdrawn after a request for a view from the leader of the government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA). At this 3rd meeting (13.jun), he made the same request again, but without success.

According to Wagner, the government’s economic team is preparing a proposal “broader, more whole” than the project analyzed by the Committee, to be presented in the 2nd semester of this year.

For the senator, the consecutive extensions are not the best way to deal with an economy so “complex” like the Brazilian economy. “The issue of the payroll was extended for 1 year, it was extended for 2 years, and now we are looking to extend it for 4 years. It is the provisional that becomes definitive”he stated during the meeting.