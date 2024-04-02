Another 550 articles in the text still do not have consensus in the committee; lawyers also approved Digital Law and Civil Liability Law

The commission of lawyers responsible for reviewing and update of Brazilian Civil Code The Senate approved, this Monday (April 1, 2024), the change of 600 articles in the legislation. The vote was unanimous. The committee will continue with debates and deliberations until next Friday (April 5). There were still 500 articles left for voting, which had amendments and highlights.

The books of the Code that deal with Digital Law and Civil Liability were also unanimously approved. Read the complete of the Senate session (PDF – 1.2 Mb). The statements relating to the 600 approved articles are in the shorthand notes from 5:15 pm onwards.

O Power360 found that in this Tuesday's session (April 2) the Law of Obligations, which regulates the fulfillment of agreements, the Law of Things, which deals with the possession of assets, and Succession Law should be voted on. The topics are more delicate and, therefore, should not reach consensus.

Even so, the expectation is that all changes will be discussed, adjusted and approved by next Thursday (April 4), according to information from this digital newspaper.

In total, the review will change 1,100 articles of the Civil Code, which represents half of the entire content of the legislation. This Monday, ¼ of the Civil Code was approved by experts. Even when the committee deliberates on all the projects, the text will be sent for analysis by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Even if most of the changes are unanimous or consensual among the members, Pacheco will still be able to make changes. Afterwards, the text will be sent for regular processing in the Senate – which includes parliamentary committees and voting in plenary.

“What was agreed with Pacheco is that we will give a technical opinion. Afterwards, the matter will be changed as the Legislature deems best”stated the President of the Commission, Luis Felipe Salomãowho is also a minister of the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ), at Power360.