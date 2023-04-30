Measure aims to provide more legal certainty and regulatory stability for naval activity

The CI (Infrastructure Services Commission) has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday (May 3, 2023), at 9 am, in room 13 of the Alexandre Costa Wing, with 12 items on the agenda. One of them is the one that regulates the activity of conducting ships safely when entering and leaving ports, known as pilotage (Bill 877, of 2022). Authored by Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS), the proposal is reported by senator weverton (PDT-MA).

Pilotage is considered an important service for the foreign trade area. Weverton explained in its report that the pilotage service “it is an essential activity, of a private nature, whose objective is to guarantee the safety of navigation, the safeguard of human life and the protection of the environment”.

The project changes the Law 9,537, of 1997to provide more legal certainty and regulatory stability for the activity of the pilot —non-crew waterway worker who advises the ship’s captain in carrying out marine work within a pilotage zone.

The pilot is a professional with high technical qualification, with knowledge of the dangers and difficulties of the area in which he operates, acting for the safety of navigation.

In meeting earlier, the senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) asked for more time to further analyze the text. At the time, the rapporteur was also responsible for revising the opinion and evaluating the latest suggestions for improvements presented by the congressmen.

If approved at the CI and there is no appeal for voting in plenary, the project goes straight to the Chamber for analysis.

The PL (Law Project) can also be voted on 1,717, of 2019from the senator Lucas Barreto (PSD-AP), which federalizes the road section linking the municipality of Vitória do Jari (AP) to the junction of the BR-156 highway. The rapporteur is Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT).

To justify the federalization proposal, Lucas Barreto argues that the lack of resources for the necessary works on the highway hinders the development of the region, which is served only by roads in precarious conditions.

other items

CI will also analyze the project that deals with the assignment of credits obtained in the electricity compensation system, during the period of public health emergency resulting from the covid-19 pandemic (PL 2,474, of 2020). This project is authored by former deputy Cartafina franc (PP-MG) and reported by senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS).

The committee’s agenda also includes a series of requirements for holding public hearings. the senator Jaime Bagattoli (PL-RO), for example, wants a debate (REQ 29, 2023 – CI) on the proposed privatization of BR-364, between the municipalities of Vilhena and Porto Velho (RO).

Senator Wellington Fagundes asks for a public hearing, together with the CRE (Commission on Foreign Affairs), to discuss the Brazil-Bolivia Binational Highway (REQ 30, of 2023 – CI).

Already the senator Hope Amin (PP-SC) wants a public audience with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, and another with the general director of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), Sandoval de Araújo Feitosa Neto, both to discuss the composition of the tariff applied to the electricity sold by the Itaipu hydroelectric plant (REQ 37, of 2023 – CI It is REQ 38, of 2023 – CI).

Budget

After the votes, the 2nd part of the meeting will serve to define the priorities of the amendments that the CI will present to the LOA (Annual Budget Law).

This year, permanent commission amendments must be dealt with directly with the SRI (Secretary of Institutional Relations) of the Presidency of the Republic, by means of a letter to Minister Alexandre Padilha.

President of CI, Senator Moorish Confucius (MDB-RR) presented suggestion for the collegiate to prioritize R$ 150 million for various works in charge of the Dnit (National Department of Transport Infrastructure).

“Regarding the priority criterion, I listed the order based on the actions that are in progress so that they do not suffer interruption in execution and, consequently, have greater financial impacts on the project”says Confucius.

With information from Senate Agency.