BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) canceled the hearing it would hold on Tuesday next week with the presence of Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto, said the advisory of the president of the collegiate, Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO).

The cancellation was due to the extended Easter holiday, which takes place next week, and which should reduce the presence of senators in the House, said Cardoso’s advisory this Friday. A new date should be scheduled for Campos Neto to attend the collegiate, and Cardoso wants this to happen as soon as possible, added his office.

The postponement was also confirmed by the BC’s parliamentary advisory.

Campos Neto was invited by the commission to explain the current level of the basic interest rate, unchanged at 13.75% per year since September, in addition to explaining the error that occurred in the historical series of the exchange flow, according to the agenda of the meeting.

The current level of the basic interest rate, the Selic, and the performance of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank have been the target of harsh criticism from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other members and allies of his government, such as PT president, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR).

On Thursday, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said that the government had instructed its leaders and members of its support base to ensure that the objectives to be pursued by the BC provided for in the law that gave autonomy to the autarchy were fulfilled. were the agenda of the audience with Campos Neto at CAE.

In January, the Central Bank announced that it had identified an error in the historical series of the exchange flow and revised the result of this account in 2022, which went from a net inflow of US$9.574 billion to an outflow of US$3.233 billion.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)