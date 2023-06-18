Until 10 pm on Friday (June 16), 41 amendments had been presented to the text approved by the Chamber of Deputies

The CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) of the Federal Senate should consider next Tuesday (June 20, 2023) the bill establishing the new fiscal framework (PLP 93/2023), already approved by the House.

Until 10 pm on Friday (16.jun.2023), 41 amendments had been presented to the text approved by the Chamber, which is reported by the senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). The commission’s deliberative meeting will begin after an interactive public hearing on the project, scheduled for 9 am.

Although he has not yet presented a report on the proposal, the rapporteur has already stated that the spending limit of the new fiscal framework will not apply to Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and Valorization of Education Professionals) or to FCDF (Fund for Constitution of the Federal District).

The text forwarded by the government explicitly established that the resources related to the FCDF were not included in the calculation base and in the limits established by the regime.

It so happens that the substitute approved by the Chamber, authored by deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), when establishing its list of exclusions, did not exclude transfers from the spending ceiling.

The senators should also consider, in a supplementary shift, the substitute presented to the bill that extends the payroll exemption until 2027 for 17 sectors of the economy.

Authored by Senator Efraim Morais (União-PB), the PL 334/2023 is reported by senator angelo colonel (PSD-BA).

Approved at the CAE last Tuesday (June 13), the project will need to go through a second vote in the collegiate, called a supplementary shift. If approval is confirmed, it will go straight to the House for analysis, unless there is a request for a vote on the Senate floor.

The original text, largely retained in the substitutive, changes the Law 12,546, of 2011which currently provides for payroll exemption only until the end of this year.

The project extends the benefit until the end of 2027 for the same sectors already provided for in the current law. To compensate for the extension of the exemption, the bill also extends, for the same period, the 1% increase in the Cofins-Importation rate, which also, under current law, only lasts until December.

There are 13 other items on the CAE agenda. Among them, the Bill 3008/2020which modifies the current legislation (Law 7998 of 1990) in order to include solidarity economy projects among the development programs eligible for funding by the FAT (Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador), a special fund whose main source of funding is contributions to the PIS (Social Integration Program) and o Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program).

Authored by Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), the text is reported by senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), favorable to the proposal.

Payroll exemption is a mechanism that allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on the payroll.

