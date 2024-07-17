Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 11:43

The Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) has postponed the vote on the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that grants financial and budgetary autonomy to the Central Bank until the second half of the year. The rapporteur for the PEC, Senator Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM), was unable to reach an agreement with the government, which even presented a counterproposal to the PSDB candidate this week.

As shown by the Estadão/Broadcasta meeting on the morning of this Wednesday, the 17th, between Valério and senators Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), leader of the government in the Senate, and Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), author of the PEC, ended without an agreement and led to the indication that it would not be possible to vote on the proposal today.

In his statement to the CCJ, the rapporteur of the PEC said he had sent “signals to the government” since the beginning of the proposal’s processing, but that he had not received any contact until this week. “The government’s considerations and demands are many, some pertinent and others not so much. I cannot take them hours before the meeting and accept or reject them,” he stated.

“I would like to see a vote, but if it is postponed, we will have plenty of time to talk. I hope that this dialogue, which has now been initiated by Jaques Wagner, will take place,” the PSDB member added.

Plínio Valério said he would not include all of the government’s last-minute suggestions. “I have not read the government’s suggestions because there is no time. It would not be fair not to accept them ex officio, because they are from the government, which has a lot to contribute and now shows interest,” he claimed.

As shown by the Estadão/Broadcastthe proposal presented by the federal government takes the transformation of the monetary authority into a public company off the table, but keeps on the table the possibility of the BC hiring employees under the CLT regime.

“The Central Bank is authorized, under the terms of a supplementary law, to hire employees under the Consolidation of Labor Laws,” says paragraph 8 of the draft, to which the report had access. Article 7 establishes that the monetary authority “is not linked to the public administration systems.”

The proposal also establishes that the BC’s expenses would be covered by its own revenues. In paragraph 4, it authorizes the agency to include in its budget “expenses for personnel, investment, operations, circulating funds” and the cost of Proagro, in compliance with the guidelines of the National Monetary Council (CMN).

The government leader in the Senate, Jaques Wagner, when asking for the postponement of the vote on the PEC, argued that there is still no consolidated scenario for the approval of the proposal.

“That expected score (last week, when a tie was expected) showed that the colleagues themselves do not have a consolidated majority (in favor of the PEC),” said Wagner.

The president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), defended the postponement so that congressmen can seek an agreement that will enable the approval of the proposal not only in the committee, but in the plenary of both Houses of the Legislature.

“We are 81 senators. We need 49 votes to approve a PEC. This proposal will be debated in this committee, in the plenary and will go to the Chamber. In the Chamber, we need 308 votes to approve a constitutional amendment. This is the best way. If we remain intransigent, we will end up not reaching the core of the discussion, which is not political or ideological, it is institutional,” he said.

Alcolumbre defended a “centrist path” to reach the votes needed to approve the constitutional amendment. The senator said he believes that “a significant part of the Senate and of politics” supports the “central axis” of the PEC, administrative and financial autonomy for the Central Bank.