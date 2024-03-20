Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 11:11

The Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate ended the session this Wednesday, 20th, without voting on any item. The session was closed due to lack of quorum. None of the rapporteurs for the projects on the agenda were present, according to the president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP).

As a result, the vote on the insurance bill, the main item on this Wednesday's agenda, was once again postponed by the Senate's CCJ.

The proposal is one of those on the list of economic reform priorities this year.

In an interview with Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) at the end of February, the Secretary of Economic Reforms of the Ministry of Finance, Marcos Pinto, said that the government is betting on advancing the proposal to take advantage of a “giant” opportunity to make the market insurance grow in Brazil.