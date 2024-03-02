The proposal seeks not only to modify the National Tourism Policy but also to reinforce the fight against sexual tourism

The senators of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) approved the bill on Wednesday (28.Feb.2024) 5,637 from 2020 which imposes new sanctions on companies and service providers that commit offenses associated with facilitating sex tourism.

The project lists among these infractions intermediation or “Blank view” for the recruitment, transport or accommodation of people who practice prostitution, promotion of an enterprise, activity or place as a sexual tourism destination and the refusal to collaborate with government initiatives to combat tourism for this purpose. The rapporteur, senator Augusta Brito (PT-CE), praised the initiative.

The legislative proposal seeks not only to modify the National Tourism Policy but also to reinforce the fight against sexual tourism, a practice that compromises Brazil's dignity and opens the door to associated crimes, such as human trafficking and exploitation of minors.

The project, which will be voted on by the Regional Development and Tourism Commission, also says that tourism service providers have an obligation to inhibit practices that encourage sexual exploitation.

The penalties provided for are a fine, cancellation of classification, closure of a location, activity, installation, business establishment, enterprise or equipment and cancellation of registration.

With information from Senate Agency.