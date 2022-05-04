Senate Committee approved PEC that raises age limit for nominees to 70; text goes to plenary

The CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate approved this Wednesday (May 4, 2022) a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that raises the age limit for court nominees to 70 years. The current maximum is 65 years. The text has already passed through the Chamber and is going to the Senate floor.

The author of the proposal, deputy Cacá Leão (PP-BA), argued that judges who turn 65 have no prospect of career advancement and retire early.

The text has the support of the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and is of interest to the government. Lira worked for the appointment of the president of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Humberto Martins, to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) before Minister André Mendonça was nominated and confirmed for the position. Martins turned 65 in October 2021.

The Rapporteur, Senator Weverton (PDT-MA), did not change the text approved by the deputies.

“The increase proposed by the PEC of the maximum age limit of 70 years for the appointment of civil ministers to the STM is entirely reasonable and presents symmetry with the treatment given to the matter in the other Superior Courts”wrote in his opinion.

Only Psol was against the proposal in the Chamber. In the CCJ of the Senate, the text was approved in a symbolic way, when there is no counting of votes, and without debate.

The new rules apply to appointments to the Federal Supreme Court, the Superior Court of Justice, the Federal Regional Courts, the Superior Labor Court, the Regional Labor Courts and the Federal Audit Court.