Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 11:07

The Federal Senate opened, through the e-citizenship platform, a public consultation that analyzes the obligation to offer homeopathy in the Unified Health System (SUS) network. The survey will remain open until December 27th of this year; and if it obtains the support of 20 thousand citizens, the idea will become a Legislative Suggestion and will be debated by the parliamentarians of the house.

Surrounded by controversies due to the lack of scientific evidence in its treatments, homeopathy continues to be recognized by the Federal Council of Medicine as a medical specialty and its procedures are adopted by part of the population.

An initiative by homeopathic doctor Hylton Luz, the research states, in its presentation text, that this treatment is accessible through the SUS network in less than two hundred municipalities in the country. Which, according to him, constitutes a democratic deficit in health.

Recently, there was a controversy surrounding the topic. Microbiologist Natalia Pasternak, president of the Instituto Questão de Ciência (IQC), and journalist Carlos Orsi, director of the entity, focused on methods that are considered by the majority of the scientific community to be pseudoscience or unfounded beliefs. One of the chapters of the work deals with homeopathy.

As the authors themselves describe in the work, the objective is not to “disqualify or demonize” those who believe in unproven practices, but to show that they may have been victims of “perverse marketing and a society that does not invest in scientific literacy and teaching critical and rational thinking”.

The book also has chapters that deal with astrology, family constellation, natural and energetic cures, acupuncture and psychoanalysis.