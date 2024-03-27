Senate calls Rui Costa to provide information on Itaipu expenses

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 21:58

The Senate Infrastructure Committee will hear from the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, about transparency in environmental spending by the state-owned Itaipu Binacional during a public hearing scheduled for next Tuesday, 2, at 9am. Furthermore, the minister must also provide clarifications on the new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC).

In the request by senator Esperidião Amin (PP-SC), the ruling of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) was cited, which determines that the Civil House presents a proposal for criteria for the selection of socio-environmental and infrastructure investments, to be highlighted in the negotiations with Paraguaia to review the Itaipu Treaty. Amin echoed the TCU's concern about the increase in the state-owned company's expenses without due control.

According to the request, the arrangement has generated distortions that need to be addressed. For example, Itaipu's Financial Statements reveal that US$407.785 million (around R$2 billion) were allocated to “social and environmental responsibility” programs in the first six months of 2023. In 2022, this amount reached US$505.2 million, equivalent to approximately R$2.5 billion, in programs of this nature.

In August 2023, the Itaipu administration launched the “Itaipu more than energy” program, which allocated R$931.5 million to social, environmental and infrastructure projects. The funds were allocated to 399 municipalities in Paraná and 35 in Mato Grosso do Sul, including coastal municipalities. “It is worth noting that these discretionary expenses are not related to mandatory royalties, which totaled US$483.5 million in 2022”, shows the document.

For Amin, spending by Itaipu Binacional on “socio-environmental responsibility” programs constitutes a true parallel public budget, characterized by “little transparency”. “Under the aegis of the Itaipu Treaty, the company's management has incorporated a series of expenses not related to the electrical sector in the tariffs for electrical energy compulsorily acquired by Brazilian consumers, without the possibility of inspection by any external control body”, evaluate.

The public hearing will also have a deeper debate on the new PAC. The program, launched in August 2023, involves an investment of R$1.7 trillion. According to senator Confúcio Moura (MDB-RO), author of the request, without proper supervision, the failures of previous versions of the PAC could be repeated. “Such a situation cannot be repeated in this new version, especially considering the country’s current fiscal situation,” said the parliamentarian.

“PAC 1 and PAC 2 cost the public coffers almost R$700 billion and, although they contributed to important works in the country, they also had failures that resulted in resource cuts, reduced investments and works being halted. According to TCU, the completion rate for PAC works was below 10% in the first version of the program (between 2007 and 2010) and just over 25% in the second version (from 2010 onwards)”.