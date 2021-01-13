Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the decision to impeach US President Donald Trump will not be made before his term expires on January 20. Reported by RIA News…

Even if the Senate trial began this week and progressed quickly, it would be impossible to reach a final verdict before Trump leaves office, he said. “This is not a decision I made, it is a fact,” McConnell said.

In addition, he noted that there is no chance of a “fair and serious” trial in the remaining seven days of Trump’s term. McConnell called for a focus on transferring power to President-elect Joe Biden rather than impeachment.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach incumbent US President Donald Trump in connection with the recent riots in Washington. The debate lasted over seven hours. 232 lawmakers voted for impeachment of Trump because of incitement to rebellion, against 197. The last vote was the second attempt to remove Trump from office.

The storming of the US Capitol took place on January 6 during a rally of supporters of the incumbent head of state, who do not recognize the results of the November elections, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president.