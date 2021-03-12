The head of the Republican minority in the US Senate Mitch McConnell criticized President Joe Biden’s coronavirus plan, calling it a “Trojan horse.” According to the Republican, under the guise of saving America from a pandemic, which will take place anyway, the head of state decided to help the state authorities. His opinion is reported by the British Daily Mail.

“This is not a decree that will end the pandemic, this is a billion-dollar Trojan horse filled with bad and outdated liberal ideas,” McConnell said.

He believes that the Democratic president is trying to arrogate to himself the victory over the epidemic, which was largely made possible by the actions of the administration of his predecessor, Donald Trump. The US economy is predicted an inevitable recovery from the crisis this year, and the head of the country, according to McConnell, pretends that this is happening thanks to him.

In addition, the Republican noted, the decree, which is designed to help families in dire straits, as a result, will mainly help local governments: only one percent of all money will be allocated for vaccinations, and nine percent for other health issues.

Biden signed a plan to exit the country from the pandemic, which involves the allocation of aid in the amount of more than $ 1.9 billion. Speaking on the anniversary of the introduction of coronavirus restrictions on March 12, he promised the Americans that on July 4 they would celebrate not only US Independence Day, but also the day of independence from the coronavirus. A few days earlier, the president had predicted a return to normal life in the country in a year.