The Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) approved this Tuesday, 16, a request to invite the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, to explain the company’s new pricing policy. The request was from Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE). The hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Earlier, also on Tuesday, the state-owned company announced its new policy, which replaces price parity with the international market.

The old practice was criticized throughout the electoral campaign by the current President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.