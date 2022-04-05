The first week of concentrated effort by the Senate this year begins this Tuesday (5th). This time, the senators will focus, especially, on the appreciation of names of authorities for various bodies. There will be 19 hearings distributed by the Committees on Foreign Affairs (CRE), Infrastructure (CI), Economic Affairs (CAE) and Constitution and Justice (CCJ).

CCJ

In the CCJ, there are scheduled hearings of three nominees to compose the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and one nominee to occupy the position of minister of the Superior Labor Court (TST). The meeting will be at 10 am.

Part of the senators defends that the collegiate also advance in the vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 110/2019, which deals with tax reform, but the chances are small. Supporters of the measure want to take advantage of the presence of most senators, required in the vote of authorities, for discussion and deliberation of the PEC and, subsequently, in the plenary of the House.

foreign affairs

At CRE, 11 diplomats will be interviewed on Thursday (7). They were appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to head Brazilian embassies abroad. The war in Ukraine is also on the senators’ radar. One of the week’s debates will be diplomat Bernard Klingl. He was appointed to the embassy in Minsk, capital of Belarus, a country ally of Russia in the conflict with the neighboring country.

The repercussions of the war between Russia and Ukraine will also be the subject of public hearings at the commission. Today the Russian ambassador to Brazil, Alexey Kazimirovitch Labetskiy will be heard. On Wednesday (6), hearings are scheduled with the charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Ukraine in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach. Another official invited by the collegiate is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Carlos Alberto França.

Economic Affairs

The appointment by the government of two names – those of economists Renato Dias de Brito Gomes and Diogo Abry Guillen – for the Central Bank’s board is also on the CAE’s agenda this Tuesday. The commission will discuss Alexandre Barreto de Souza, appointed to the position of general superintendent of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Compliance with provisions of the New Sanitation Legal Framework must be discussed by the collegiate. The public hearing, scheduled for tomorrow (6), at 9 am, will focus on the regionalized provision of sanitation services.

Infrastructure

The nominee for the position of chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Carlos Manuel Baigorri, will be reviewed by the Infrastructure Commission. The meeting is scheduled for today (5), at 14 pm. Also today, CI intends to vote on five projects on the agenda.

Other commissions

At CAS, a deliberative meeting is scheduled with 20 items on the agenda. One of them is PL 1.057/2019, which establishes the payment of unemployment insurance to small rural producers and fishermen who have been left without minimum working conditions after being hit by natural catastrophes or environmental disasters. The meeting is scheduled for 11 am.

In the Education Commission (EC), Tuesday will be dedicated to the testimony of nine mayors. They will clarify questions about the apparent undue benefit in the allocation of public funds to the Ministry of Education. The session must take place at 9 am.

Plenary

In addition to the nominations of authorities voted on in the House committees, in the plenary, senators must vote on matters such as PLS 278/2016, which guarantees support for students with disabilities. Another proposal on the agenda is PL 634/2022, which prohibits the judge from granting shared custody to the father or mother investigated or prosecuted for crimes against the child or adolescent, or for domestic violence.

There will also be a thematic debate session on the bill that typifies more conduct as terrorist acts (PLS 272/2016), on Thursday (7), from 10 am. The bill, by Senator Lasier Martins (Podes-RS), was even included on the plenary agenda in February, but the vote was postponed at the request of the rapporteur, Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE).

Tributes

Among the tributes scheduled for the week, the highlight this Tuesday is for the solemn session of Congress that will enact PEC 18/2021, which includes rules for female candidates in the Constitution. In the Senate, there will be a special session to commemorate the International Day of Autism on Friday (8), at 10 am.

