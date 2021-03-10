WASHINGTON — President Biden’s picks to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Securities and Exchange Commission have been approved by the Senate Banking Committee and now will be voted on by the full Senate.

The nomination of Rohit Chopra, Biden’s pick to to serve as the director of the CFPB, was advanced by the committee in a 12-12 party line vote, while Gary Gensler, Biden’s choice to lead the SEC, won approval by a vote of 14-10.

Rohit Chopra is President Biden’s pick to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The committee’s votes on Chopra and Gensler come on the heels of the Senate’s confirmation of Marcia Fudge as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. More than a dozen Republicans joined all Senate Democrats Wednesday in approving Fudge’s nomination.

Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, praised Chopra and Gensler for their commitment to help workers and families.

“Both nominees are committed to creating an economy that works for all workers,” Brown said. “Mr. Gensler’s leadership of the SEC is critical to assuring the agency meets the evolving needs of people whose hard earned savings are invested in the markets. Mr. Chopra is nominated to lead the CFPB at a time when the agency is needed more than ever to help struggling families weather the economic fallout from the pandemic.”

The committee’s top Republican, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, opposed both nominations. Toomey said he was concerned about Chopra’s support for the CFPB’s enforcement regime when it was led by Richard Cordray.

“Based on Mr. Chopra’s record, I am deeply concerned that he would return the CFPB to the hyperactive, sometimes lawbreaking, anti-business, unaccountable agency it was under the Obama administration,” Toomey said.

Toomey added that he is worried that Gensler will use the SEC to advance policies outside of its jurisdiction.

“There is no doubt that Mr. Gensler knows a lot about the securities markets, but based on his record, I am concerned that he will stray from the SEC’s tradition of bipartisanship, by using the agency’s regulatory powers to advance a liberal social agenda on issues such as climate change, political spending, and racial equality,” Toomey said.