The Senate of the Republic granted Juan Carlos Loera an indefinite leave to separate from the position of senator of the Republic. The reasons are unknown, but they would be revealed on Friday at a press conference called at a hotel in Ciudad Juárez. The leave granted in favor of the senator from Juárez was authorized in the session held yesterday at eleven o’clock in the alternate headquarters of the Senate located in Xicoténcatl. In the same session, leave was authorized for Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, who will assume the role of Secretary of Economy in the government of Claudia Sheinbaum. Loera’s senate seat will be assumed by the substitute Luis Mario Baeza, who will take the oath in the next session.