Senate authorizes international loan for Amapá

The Senate plenary authorized the government of Amapá to obtain a loan from the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) in the amount of US$ 30 million (MSF 77 of 2023). The financing, which had already been approved by the Economic Affairs Committee

The amount must be used to modernize the State’s public machinery, more precisely in the 2nd phase of the Fiscal Modernization Project. The senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), said that Amapá is ready to receive the resources, which will also assist in the management of public accounts.