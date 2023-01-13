The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), delivered this Friday (Jan.13.2023) a criminal representation to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asking for the opening of criminal actions and the freezing of assets against right-wing extremists arrested by the Legislative Police of the House on the 8th of January.

The agents arrested at least 44 people in flagrante delicto last Sunday (January 8) for invading the Senate, in addition to acts of property depredation and violence against the legislative police. According to Pacheco, they also seized cold weapons, such as knives, hatchets and slingshots.

Upon receiving the document, Aras stated that he appointed Deputy Attorney General Carlos Frederico Santos to lead the “Strategic Group to Combat Undemocratic Acts”, which should ask for criminal action, precautionary measures or the opening of an investigation until next Tuesday (17.jan).

During the visit to the attorney general, Pacheco said that any criminal action against prisoners in flagrante delicto in the Senate does not exclude the possibility of preparing new representations based on the identification of financiers and intellectual mentors of the attempt to “coup” against the Powers.

The representation written by the Advocacy of the Senate also suggests that the PGR adopt precautionary measures, such as blocking, arrest or seizure of assets, to guarantee compensation for material damage to the structure and property of the House. The initial damage was estimated at around R$ 4 million.

Pacheco said he decided to keep the representation confidential before handing it over to the PGR to preserve the effectiveness of any precautionary measures – preventing targets of asset blockages from taking precautions to empty them before court decisions authorize them.

“It is not fair that Brazilian society, the public purse, the Brazilian people pay for the damage caused by an extremist minority that intended to carry out a coup in the country”, declared the president of the Senate.