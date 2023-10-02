Text deals with the debt renegotiation program and also interest on credit card revolving credit cards

The Federal Senate approved this Monday (2.Oct.2023) the urgency – which allows a proposal to be voted directly in the plenary – of the Bill 2,685 of 2022which deals with the rules of the Desenrola Brasil program, on debt renegotiation. The proposal also limits and proposes a reduction in interest on revolving credit cards. Now, the senators vote on the proposal. The text establishes that the banks present, within 90 days after the enactment of the law, a proposal to reduce interest on revolving credit cards to the CMN (National Monetary Council). If the sector does not present a proposal within this period, interest would be set at a maximum of 100% of the principal value of the debt. Currently, interest rates on revolving credit cards are 445.7%. Planalto is in a hurry to approve the matter because the deadline for the MP (provisional measure) that authorized the execution of the economic initiative ends on Tuesday (3.Oct).