With approval of the urgency request, the bill on the topic can be voted on this Wednesday (September 27th)

The plenary session of the Federal Senate approved this Wednesday afternoon (September 27, 2023) the urgent request to vote on the time frame bill (PL 2,903/2023) by 41 votes to 20. The request was approved earlier by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), along with the text of the time frame. Opposition senators want to vote on the text in the plenary this Wednesday (September 27th). With approval of the request, voting becomes possible. If approved, the text will be forwarded for presidential approval. The government leader in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), has already said that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will veto the text.