Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 29/11/2023 – 21:55

The plenary of the Federal Senate approved this Wednesday, 29, an urgent request in the processing of the bill that toughens penalties for crimes against children and adolescents. In order to speed up the process, the proposal’s rapporteur, Senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF), presented the request, which received the agreement of the House leaders. The voting date does not yet have a set date.

Authored by deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS), the text has already been processed in the Chamber of Deputies and was approved last Tuesday (28) by the Senate Public Security Committee. The bill includes a list of various crimes committed against minors.

Furthermore, the proposal intends to include the practice of bullying and cyberbullying as a heinous crime. “We propose to increase the abstract penalty for the crime of inducing, instigating or aiding suicide or self-mutilation, committed through a computer network, social network or transmitted in real time, and for the crime of ill-treatment committed by a guardianship counselor or by whoever works in care entities or in institutions that carry out institutional care programs”, says the justification.