09/27/2023 – 22:56

The Senate approved, this Wednesday (27), the bill that establishes that indigenous peoples only have the right to lands that they occupied or claimed until October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the current Federal Constitution, a thesis known as landmark temporal.

The project now goes to presidential approval. The matter had already been approved in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ).

The proposal authorizes the economic exploitation of indigenous lands, including the hiring of non-indigenous people, as long as it is approved by the community and with the guarantee of promoting benefits to the local population.

For the rapporteur, senator Marcos Rogério (PL-RO), the project brings legal security to the field. According to him, the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to invalidate the time frame thesis does not prevent the Legislature’s decision. “This is a political decision. Today, we are reaffirming the role of this House. With this project, Parliament has the opportunity to provide an answer for these millions of Brazilians who are in the field working and producing,” he said.

Last Thursday (21), the Supreme Court decided, by 9 votes to 2, that it is unconstitutional to limit the right of indigenous communities to the exclusive enjoyment of lands occupied by their peoples depending on the date on which the Federal Constitution came into force .

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), denied that the approval of the project was to confront the STF.

“There is no revanchist feeling towards the Supreme Court. I have always defended the autonomy of the Judiciary and the value of the STF. But we cannot omit our duty: to legislate,” he said.

Senators opposed to the time frame thesis criticized the legality of the approved proposal. “It frontally harms the indigenous peoples of Brazil, especially those who are in a situation of isolation, by allowing access [a comunidades indígenas isoladas] without public health criteria, without respecting what is established today. This project also rewards irregular occupation [dos territórios tradicionais reivindicados por povos indígenas]establishing a guarantee of permanence for those who are in an irregular situation”, stated senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), during the vote at the CCJ.

* With information from Agência Senado