The Senate approved the tax reform in the second round on Wednesday night, 8th. There were 53 votes in favor and 24 against the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC). As there were changes to the text, the matter will return to the Chamber of Deputies.

The proposal presented by deputy Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP) gained new contours in the hands of the Senate rapporteur, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), who incorporated a series of changes.

The essence of the PEC is the simplification of taxes and the model in operation in the country. The text provides for the replacement of five taxes (ICMS, ISS, IPI, PIS and Cofins) with three: Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS) and Selective Tax (IS). The proposal also provides for exemptions for basic food products and a series of other measures.