The proposal was approved symbolically; with changes, text returns to the Chamber 10 days before the parliamentary recess

The Federal Senate approved this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) the PL (bill) on the taxation of sports betting. The measure is part of the Lula government's list of priorities in the final stretch of work in the Legislature.

The vote was symbolic – when there is no record of nominal votes. Casa Alta still analyzes the highlights of the text. With the changes, the project will return to the Chamber of Deputies 10 days before the recess.

The proposal that regulates betting taxation is one of the government's measures that seeks to increase revenue next year. The vote had already been postponed twice.

With the taxation of bets, Planalto's initial estimate is raise R$1.6 billion in 2024. The project had been approved in the Chamber in September.

CHANGES TO THE TEXT

The rapporteur of the proposal, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), presented a new opinion this Tuesday (Dec 12), but did not accept the amendment from opposition senators on casinos. Opposition members stated that the text opened a loophole for the operation of this type of establishment in the country.

The sports betting proposal does not address casinos. The opposition defended the inclusion of an amendment prohibiting the installation of casinos and slot machines in physical locations. In the group's assessment, if this were not included in the project, foreign companies could install online casinos in physical locations and control the devices from anywhere in the world.

In the new text this Tuesday, the rapporteur accepted an amendment from the senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE). The excerpt defines that the Ministry of Finance must regulate the obligation for operators to develop effective systems and processes to monitor customer activity, with the aim of identifying damage or potential damage associated with gambling.

The main change in the Senate text is the change of rate on the gross revenue of companies obtained from games (subtracting prizes paid to bettors) of 18% to 12%.

According to the senator, the new rate was agreed with the government, senators and deputies so that the text does not face difficulties in being approved in the Chamber. The congressman also changed his 30% to 15% the rate that the bettors will pay Income Tax on prizes greater than R$2,112.

The senators maintained the charge of up to R$30 million as a grant for sites that want to operate in Brazil, but changed the term of 3 to 5 years.

AWARD AND PRIZES

The opinion establishes a charge of up to R$30 million for sites that want to operate in Brazil for a period of 5 years. The amount must be paid within 30 days after the completion of the order is communicated. The Ministry of Finance will define whether the company will be able to operate virtually, via electronic channel, and/or physically, with the purchase of printed tickets.

The Ministry of Finance must grant authorization for companies to act as betting operating agents. Companies will need to have headquarters and administration in the national territory.

According to the text, betting companies and their subsidiaries they won't be able to acquire, license or finance the acquisition of rights to sporting events held in the country for broadcast or distribution by any means.

Who cannot bet: