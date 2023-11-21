Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 21/11/2023 – 20:02

The Senate approved this Tuesday, 21st, by 48 votes to 20, a special rite to vote on Wednesday, 22nd, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that limits the powers of ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) . The text establishes that magistrates will be prevented from suspending, through individual decisions, the validity of laws or acts of the presidents of the Republic, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The measure also applies to laws and administrative acts analyzed by state courts.

The senate was prepared to close the vote today, but the proposal’s rapporteur, Espiridião Amin (PP-SC), claimed that he had not yet finalized his opinion. Pacheco then proposed that the vote be closed tomorrow. The proposal was endorsed by the opposition.

The House plenary had a quorum of 70 senators, which could facilitate any government moves to block the measure. 49 votes are needed in two rounds to move the text forward. The vote this Tuesday served as a test and indicated that the group defending approval needs more senators in the plenary when they vote on the final version of the proposal.

The government leader in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), released the bench in the vote, in a move to avoid further erosion of the Planalto Palace with Congress. No PT senator voted for the postponement proposal presented, but several senators from parties within the government base, such as PSD and MDB, voted in favor. Wagner was the only PT member to abstain. If approved, the PEC still needs to go to a vote in the Chamber.

The proposal imposes the obligation for at least six of the 11 ministers to vote together to suspend the laws or acts of other presidents. Currently, any member of the STF can sign an order to invalidate measures from other Powers. These decisions, however, need to be analyzed in plenary by the other ministers to be validated. Good practice in the Court recommends that the author of the injunction immediately forward the decision to be judged by colleagues, which did not always happen.

In an amendment made to the Internal Regulations of the STF in December 2022, the Court defined that the ministers’ preliminary decisions must be confirmed by the other ministers in a virtual plenary session. Congress’s PEC determines that individual decisions are made only by the president of the STF during the recess period in “case of serious urgency or danger of irreparable damage”. Still, the other members of the court will need to analyze the president’s decision within 30 days of returning to work.

The PEC also establishes a new validity period of 180 days for requests for review (suspension of judgment). The measure extends the voting stoppage time by 90 days. The text of the proposal sends a message of Congress’s discontent with the STF ministers after several clashes over issues related to the customs agenda and the productive sector.

The proposal authored by senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) was presented in 2021, but gained traction in Congress this year after a succession of crises between parliamentarians and STF ministers. The friction between the two Powers involves issues such as the decriminalization of marijuana and abortion, which were brought to trial in the Supreme Court plenary.

The peak of the crisis occurred after the magistrates invalidated the thesis of a time frame for indigenous lands, which caused weeks of Congress to be paralyzed in retaliation.

Death of January 8 prisoner is used by the opposition to approve PEC

The death of one of those arrested in Congress for involvement in the January 8 coup acts, Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, aged 46, was used by opposition parliamentarians as an argument in favor of the PEC opposition. “He passed away yesterday due to a monocratic decision”, said Senator Magno Malta (PL-MG) in reference to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF.

Cleriston had been detained in Papuda since January 9th, accused of invading the National Congress. He was arrested in the act after the invasion and was denounced by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), but the Court’s plenary did not definitively convict him. The prisoner had a favorable opinion from the PGR to leave Papuda filed in September, but the order was not made by the STF until his death.