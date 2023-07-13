The initiative aims to encourage family farming, through the purchase by the government of agricultural products

The Federal Senate approved the bill 2920/2023, which reestablishes the federal government’s PAA (Food Acquisition Program). The initiative aims to encourage family farming, through the purchase by the government of agricultural products produced in this modality, and subsequently directed to vulnerable people.

The project was included as an extra-item. In the list of segments that will have priority for selling products to the PAA, there will be people with disabilities, the elderly and families that have people with disabilities as dependents.

Thus, these 3 groups are added to those that were already on the list, that is, families enrolled in the CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs), indigenous peoples, traditional peoples and communities, land reform settlers, fishermen, blacks, women and rural youth. The text goes to sanction.