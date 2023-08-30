The plenary of the Federal Senate approved this Tuesday afternoon (29.Aug.2023) the Bill (Bill) 257/2019 amending the LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law), to facilitate responses to disasters. The text was approved by 61 votes in favor and none against. Now, it goes to the Chamber of Deputies.

The bill was authored by Senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF) and was reported by Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). The report was approved by the Economic Affairs Committee on Aug. 1. The text proposes to allocate at least 25% of the resources of the contingency reserve of the LOA (Annual Budget Law) to respond to situations of public calamity. Here’s the full of the report (272 KB).

The PL also allows Funcap (National Fund for Public Disasters, Protection and Civil Defense) can be used to assist people affected by tragedies, in addition to obliging broadcasting companies, such as community radios, to transmit alerts to the population about disaster risks.

The Fiscal Responsibility Law already indicates that it is necessary for the LOA to have a reserve for liabilities and other risks, in addition to unforeseen fiscal expenses. With the project approved in the Senate, the LRF would also indicate the possibility of resources for responses to calamity situations.

The amount that would be for disaster response could be made available by supplementary credits. The text also indicates that the new rules will only come into effect next year after approval by the National Congress.

