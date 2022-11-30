PL regulates the practice for all health professionals; prescriptions and exam requests will be valid throughout the country

The plenary of the Senate approved this Tuesday (29.nov) the bill that regulates the virtual provision of health services (Bill 1998/2020🇧🇷 With it, the doctor will have independence to decide on the use of the resource, but will need the patient’s consent and must guarantee face-to-face care in case of refusal.

The approved text is a substitute with amendments made by the Senate. Now, he returns to the Chamber of Deputies, which needs to confirm these changes.

The practice of telehealth was allowed on an emergency basis during the covid-19 pandemic (Law 13,989, of 2020), but still needed permanent regulation. Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB) explained the situation.

“In that period of a few years, even experiencing the reality of telehealth, we didn’t have a legal diploma. This raised doubts for ourselves, as patients who resorted to these services, and also for professionals, who were not confident, most of the time, to provide them”said.

The exceptional release lost effect with the end of the state of public emergency in the country in April. From then on, the continuity of telehealth was based on a resolution of the CFM (Conselho Federal de Medicina), published two days before the end of the state of emergency.

The approval of the project was celebrated by several senators during the vote. Zequinha Marinho (PL-PA) advocated the use of technology to improve health coverage in remote areas of the country.

“I am from the state of Pará, a state of gigantic size, which is not able to keep professionals from different specialties in the countryside. Through telehealth we can shorten distances, facilitate care, provide quality work and save lives”he stated.

for the senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), the proposal places Brazil among the countries that already use technological resources to expand the possibilities of medical care.

“Telemedicine is the democratization of Brazilian access to health in an agile, fast and safe way. It will be responsible for reducing queues in public hospitals and opening up opportunities for health professionals. The doctor will have the capacity to be able to attend to more patients. That hour of waiting, the delay of the patient, all of that will certainly be a thing of the past, because technology is inexorable”he declared.

CONTENTS

Telehealth will have to follow principles of professional autonomy, patient consent (including the right to refuse the modality and guarantee of face-to-face care), data confidentiality, digital responsibility and promotion of universal access to health services. The practice will be subject to the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet (Law 12,965, of 2014), the Medical Act Law (Law 12,842, of 2013), the General Data Protection Act (Law 13,709, of 2018), the Consumer Protection Code (Law 8078 of 1990), and the Electronic Medical Record Law (Law 13,787, of 2018🇧🇷

To practice telehealth, it is sufficient for the professional to register with the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) of origin. It will not be necessary to register in the CRM of the State in which the patient is treated. The registration of intermediary companies of virtual services is also mandatory, as well as the registration of a medical technical director of these companies in the CRM of the states where they are headquartered.

Medical plans will also be able to offer care via telehealth. It will follow the same standards as face-to-face service in relation to the financial consideration, which cannot be less than in-person service. The health plan is prohibited from preventing or hindering access to face-to-face care, if this is the option of the health professional or the patient.

Veneziano accepted senator’s amendments Marcos Rogério (PL-RO) that prohibit the use of telehealth to perform occupational physical examinations. These will be obligatorily carried out in person, as well as assessments of capacity, physical or mental damage and causal link.

The senator’s amendment was also incorporated Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) to establish in the Statute of Persons with Disabilities (Law 13,146, of 2015) that it is up to the SUS to improve neonatal care and offer, including telehealth, actions and services to prevent brain damage and neurological sequelae in newborns.

With information from Senate Agency🇧🇷