The Senate of the Republic has taken a significant step in the labor field by approving a reform to the Federal Labor Law that establishes a base salary for the country's professional athletes.

This initiative, promoted by Senator Patricia Mercado and supported by 79 votes in favor, seeks to guarantee equal salaries between men and women in the sports field, as well as protect the labor rights of all athletes.

According to Senator Mercado, the main objective of the reform is to eradicate any form of discrimination in the workplace, especially with regard to financial remuneration.

“With this measure, we seek to ensure that there are no unjustified salary differences based on criteria such as gender, age, social status, religion or any other characteristic that violates human dignity,” said the Citizen Movement legislator.

“Since 1970, the Federal Labor Law has maintained a provision contrary to the constitutional principle of equal pay for equal work, by making a distinction for athletes. Today we approved in the Mexican Senate – turns to @Mx_Diputados”

Mercado said that the reform will allow establishing a base salary for professional athletes, a common minimum floor with a gender perspective.

“Also the obligation of women's leagues and clubs to create protocols to prevent discrimination, violence, harassment or bullying. It was achieved!” he pointed out.

The reform contemplates the creation of a base salary for all professional athletes, regardless of their discipline or sports specialty.

This base salary may be complemented with additional contributions derived from the category of events or functions, teams or experience in professional sports.

In addition, the reform establishes that employers must register and contribute to the social security of professional athletes, which includes contributions to the National Housing Fund, as well as provide a specialized private medical service in accordance with the needs of each discipline. sporty.

The legislators who supported this initiative highlighted its importance to guarantee equal labor rights and eliminate wage disparities between men and women in the sports field.

Likewise, they stressed the need to dignify and adequately remunerate the work of professional athletes, who are a source of pride for Mexico for their achievements in national and international competitions.

With this reform, Mexico takes a step forward in the protection of labor rights and gender equality in the sports field, sending a clear message about the importance of valuing and recognizing the work of all professional athletes in the country.

Now, the proposal will go to the Chamber of Deputies for discussion and eventual approval.