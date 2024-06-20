Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/19/2024 – 21:47

The Senate plenary approved this Wednesday (19) the proposal that reformulates secondary education in the country. The substitute presented by senator Dorinha Seabra (União-TO) had already been approved in the this morning in the Education Committee, and will return for analysis by the Chamber of Deputies.

The text increases the minimum total hours allocated to basic general training, from the current 1,800 hours, the load will be increased to 2,400 hours. In technical and professional courses, basic general training may have a minimum workload of 2,200 hours until 2028. The remaining 200 hours must be implemented by 2029.

The minimum annual workload for secondary education increases from 800 to 1 thousand hours spread over 200 school days. This load can be progressively increased to 1,400 hours, respecting a distribution of 70% for basic general training and 30% for training itineraries.

“We want and need Brazilian public education to guarantee the right to every young person, every child, the right to learn, and that this training is robust, allowing continuity, whether in technical-professional training or in the area academic”, said Senator Dorinha.

The approved text provides for the inclusion of the Spanish language as a mandatory curricular component, in addition to English. Other languages ​​may be offered in locations influenced by countries whose official languages ​​are different.

Green Hydrogen

The Senate also approved the basic text of the bill that establishes the regulatory framework for the production of low carbon hydrogen and determines tax and financial incentives for the sector. The forecast is that tax incentives for the sector will reach R$18.3 billion.

The project creates the national low-carbon hydrogen policy, which comprises the National Hydrogen Program, the Low-Carbon Hydrogen Development Program (PHBC), the Brazilian Hydrogen Certification System and the Special Incentive Regime for Low Carbon Emission Hydrogen Production (Rehydro).

Before going to the Plenary, the topic was debated in the Senate by the Special Committee on Green Hydrogen. The president of the commission, senator Cid Gomes (PSB-CE), highlighted that all Brazilian states have a vocation for the production of hydrogen with a low carbon content, with different energy sources. “Brazil can be a leading player in the world on this issue of hydrogen with low carbon emissions.”

The highlights presented by senators to the project will be voted on in the next session.

Authorities

Senators approved today in plenary the appointment of the minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Mauro Campbell Marques to hold the position of national inspector of Justice at the National Council of Justice (CNJ), during the 2024-2026 biennium.

The position is currently held by minister Luis Felipe Salomão, whose term ends this year. The magistrate receives complaints and complaints about magistrates and carries out inspection and correction functions.

The name of Antônio Fabrício de Matos Gonçalves for the position of minister of the Superior Labor Court (TST) was also approved. Appointed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, he will occupy the vacancy opened with the retirement of minister Emmanoel Pereira.

Two names were also approved for the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). Alexandre Barreto de Souza had his name approved for reappointment to the position of general superintendent of the Council and lawyer André Luís Macagnan Freire for the position of chief prosecutor of Cade’s Specialized Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

*With information from Agência Senado