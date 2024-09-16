Text modifies the Statute of Children and Adolescents and also determines assistance to children of victims of violence; goes to sanction

THE Senate approved on Friday (13.Sep.2024) the right to medical and psychosocial care for children of victims of serious violence or prisoners in closed regimes. The PL 1,151 of 2023 modifies the Statute of Children and Adolescents to extend the medical and psychological care determined in this standard.

Currently, this right is guaranteed to minors under 18 years of age who are victims of neglect, mistreatment, exploitation, abuse, cruelty and oppression. The bill will be submitted to the president for approval. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The Senate plenary also approved the mandatory inclusion of feminine approaches in school curricula. The proposal amends the LDB (Law of Guidelines and Bases of National Education) to change the curricular content of elementary and secondary education in public and private schools.

Feminine approaches should include aspects of history, science, art and culture of Brazil and the world. In addition to highlighting contributions of women in the scientific, social, artistic, cultural, economic and political areas. The PL 557 of 2020which is now awaiting presidential approval, also creates the Week of Appreciation for Women who Made History.

With information from Senate Agency