Municipalities that missed the deadline will be able to adhere to monthly payments related to oil exploration

The Senate plenary approved on Wednesday (May 4, 2022) a complementary bill that unlocks the release of federal resources for 144 municipalities related to the exploration of pre-salt oil. The text goes on to be analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

The project reopens the adhesion period, which will allow these municipalities to receive monthly transfers, both from installments that will still mature and installments due for the years 2020 and 2021. The approximate total amount is R$ 30 million.

The 144 cities benefiting from the project did not submit, within the legal deadline, the documentation of waiver of all lawsuits against the Union on revenue losses with the former Kandir Law, which was a requirement of Complementary Law 176, of 2020, which formalized the agreement between the Union, states and municipalities to end legal disputes. All states, the Federal District and the other municipalities delivered the waiver within the specified time.

The project determines that the deadline for these 144 municipalities be reopened for 45 days. Thus, governments will be able to regularize the documentation necessary to start receiving quotas from federal transfers, including those that are delayed. There are 67 cities in the Northeast, 47 in the Southeast, 16 in the South and 14 in the North.

According to Complementary Law 176, federative entities are entitled to receive funds from 2020 to 2037. The agreement was brokered by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), when an amount of more than R$ 60 billion was defined to be paid by the Union to the entities federates harmed by the Kandir Law.

OTHER PROJECTS

The Senate plenary also approved in the session on Wednesday (4.May), a bill to change the name of the celebration from Dia do Índio to Indigenous Peoples Day, a date that is celebrated on April 19. The objective is to emphasize the value of these populations to Brazilian society. The text goes to presidential sanction.

A project was also approved that creates the National Week of Appreciation and Promotion of the Self-Advocacy of People with Disabilities, which will be celebrated annually on July 6th. The text returns to the Chamber.

With information from the Senate Agency