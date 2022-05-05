The Senate plenary approved this Wednesday (4) a complementary bill that unlocks the release of resources for 144 municipalities to receive federal transfers related to the exploration of pre-salt oil. The text goes on to be analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

The project reopens the adhesion period, which will allow these municipalities to receive monthly transfers, both from installments that are still due and installments due for the years 2020 and 2021. The approximate total amount is R$ 30 million.

The 144 municipalities benefiting from the project did not submit, within the legal period, the waiver of all legal actions against the Union on revenue losses with the former Kandir Law, which was a requirement of Complementary Law 176, of 2020, which formalized the agreement between the Union, states and municipalities to end legal disputes. All states, the Federal District and the other municipalities submitted the waiver within the deadline.

The project determines that the deadline for these 144 municipalities is reopened for 45 days so that they can regularize the necessary documentation and start to receive the quotas of federal transfers, including those delayed. There are 67 municipalities in the Northeast, 47 in the Southeast, 16 in the South and 14 in the North.

According to Complementary Law 176, federal entities are entitled to receive funds from 2020 to 2037. The agreement was brokered by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), when an amount of more than R$ 60 billion was defined to be paid by the Union to the entities federates harmed because of the Kandir Law.

Other projects

The Senate plenary also approved in this Wednesday’s session, a bill that changes the name of the celebration from Dia do Índio to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a date that will be celebrated on April 19. The objective is to emphasize the value of these populations to Brazilian society. The text goes to presidential sanction.

A project was also approved that creates the National Week of Appreciation and Promotion of the Self-Advocacy of Persons with Disabilities, which will be celebrated annually in the period that comprises the 6th of July. The text returns to the Chamber.

* With information from the Senate Agency

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat