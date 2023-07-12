Brazil Agencyi

07/11/2023 – 22:44

The Senate plenary approved this Tuesday (11) the bill (PL) that creates the Escola em Tempo Integral program. The text of PL 2,617/2023 allows the Union to finance the opening of full-time enrollment in basic education schools, through transfers to states and municipalities. The program was an initiative of the federal government and is now subject to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s approval to take effect.

Coordinated by the Ministry of Education (MEC), the program is a federal mechanism to encourage the expansion of full-time basic education enrollments in state and municipal networks. Joining the program is optional, but the initial goal is to create 1 million new full-time enrollments in the coming years.

The federal government estimates that around BRL 4 billion will be made available to increase the supply of full-time education, allowing states and municipalities to expand enrollments in their networks. By 2026, according to MEC, the goal is to reach 3.2 million enrollments.

According to the rules established in the project, full-time enrollments will be considered those in which the student remains in school or in school activities for a time equal to or greater than 7 hours a day or 35 hours a week in two shifts. Only enrollments created or converted to full-time on or after January 1, 2023 will be counted towards program participation. The project determines that the enrollments agreed upon under the program are registered in the School Census, which will be one of the main references for accountability.

In addition to funding, the text provides for technical and financial assistance from the federal government to education networks to induce the creation of new full-time enrollments, from kindergarten to high school, as well as the conversion of part-time enrollments to full-time enrollments.

school violence

In another deliberation in the plenary, the Senate approved this Tuesday the project of the Chamber of Deputies that obliges the Executive Power to implement a service to monitor occurrences of school violence. PL 1.372/2022 determines that the service, called the National System for Monitoring and Combating Violence in Schools, be created by the Executive Branch in conjunction with the states, municipalities and the Federal District. The text also goes to sanction.

