Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/11/2023 – 19:53

The Senate approved this Tuesday, 7th, the organic bill for the Military Police and Fire Brigades. The text deals with guarantees, prohibitions, use of force and social networks, among other topics. The article also provides that payroll payments for the Military Police and firefighters in Rio de Janeiro, Acre, Amapá, Rondônia and Roraima can be transferred to the Union’s account.

It is stipulated in the text of the project that active military personnel cannot be affiliated with a political party or union, nor appear in uniform at political party events, unless in an act of service.

According to the legislation, the corporations will continue to be subordinate to the governors and the details of their organization will be established in a law initiated by these governors, observing the general norms of the project and the fundamentals of organization of the Armed Forces.

Concerned about the possibility of the matter returning to the Chamber, the text was approved by the senators without changes to the text by rapporteur Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES). Only Senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE) insisted on an amendment to change the wording of the text. Concern about a possible return to the Chamber, however, caused the amendment to be rejected. The text now goes to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for sanction.