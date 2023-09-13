Text determines equal treatment for public employees in Amapá, Roraima and Rondônia; proposal goes to the Chamber

The Senate approved this Tuesday (September 12, 2023) the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that reinstates employees from the former Territories of Amapá, Roraima and Rondônia to the federal public administration.

The text was unanimously approved in 2 rounds of voting, in agreement between government supporters and the opposition. Now, it must be analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

As it is an amendment to the Constitution, it is necessary for senators and deputies to reach a consensus on the text. In other words, the approved text must be the same in both Houses.

In the Senate, the PEC was reported by Marcos Rogério (PL-RO). According to the congressman, the text corrects a “injustice”. Here’s the complete of the approved opinion (PDF – 133 kB).

The PEC indicates that Amapá and Roraima will have the same rights as Rondônia as former Territories. Rondônia was elevated to State in 1981 and the Union paid the salaries of public employees until 1991. Roraima and Amapá, which were also elevated from Territories to States, had a 5-year transition to pay for public employees. The proposal is to correct this period.

The text was presented in 2018 by the senator and now leader of the Government in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (without party-AP). It was unarchived in March 2023.

According to the justification for Randolfe’s proposal, the objective of the text is “unify the criteria for incorporating civil servants into the ranks of the Union, to definitively eliminate any unequal treatment between public servants from the former Territories and other civil servants from public bodies and entities of the Union.” Here’s the complete (PDF – 5 MB).

Currently, there is no estimate of the cost of the PEC 7/2018 for the Union. After the amendment is made to the Constitution, a law will need to be enacted to regulate the new constitutional section and, at this stage, estimate the costs for public coffers.