Project enables installation of the Tucuruí line, which will connect Roraima to the national system; text goes to the Chamber

The Senate approved this Wednesday (May 4, 2022) a project that, in practice, authorizes the passage of energy transmission lines through indigenous lands. The main immediate effect, if transformed into law, is to enable the construction of the Tucuruí Line, which will connect Roraima to the National Interconnected System.

The score was 60 votes in favor, 4 against and one abstention. The text goes on to be analyzed by the Chamber.

The authorization of the PLP (complementary bill) 275/2019 for the installation of transmission lines in demarcated areas takes place through the recognition of these works as of “relevant public interest” – condition imposed by the Constitution.

At an estimated cost of R$ 2.3 billion, the Tucuruí Line will carry electricity from Manaus (AM) to Boa Vista (RR), along a 715 km route, with 1,440 transmission towers. Of the total length of the line, 122 km will cross the Waimiri-Atroari indigenous land, with 250 towers.

Conditioning

Through an agreement with the PT and the PDT, the text began to determine that the passage of a line through indigenous land will only have “relevant public interest” when the economic, financial and socio-environmental costs of doing them elsewhere are “disproportionate”.

The project rapporteur, Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), also wrote in its opinion that the affected indigenous communities must be heard before the start of the works and compensated for the restriction of usufruct of their lands when the project goes ahead. Here’s the intact (169 KB).

On Tuesday (May 3), the governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium (PP), stated that the federal government must pay R$ 90 million to the indigenous people of the Waimiri-Atroari reserve as compensation for the construction of the Tucuruí Linhão.

According to Denarium, the total compensation will be R$ 123 million. The other part will be paid by the winning company of the consortium responsible for the work, Transnorte Energia SA

The governor said he expects the start of the works in 2022. He says that, however, a readjustment of the value of the work will be necessary, bid by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) in 2011.

“As the bidding took place in 2010 and 2011, there must be a readjustment of the initial value, that is, a readjustment in the value of the work. After all, there was inflation during that period, the dollar also rose, and most of these products are imported“, he said.

The value of the readjustment is still being defined by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, according to the governor.