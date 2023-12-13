admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 13/12/2023 – 21:42

Senators confirm Lula's nominations for the Federal Supreme Court and Attorney General's Office (PGR) in votes in the Justice Constitution Commission and in the plenary. The Senate confirmed this Wednesday (13/12), after an unprecedented hearing session jointly, the appointment of the Minister of Justice of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Flávio Dino, to take up a vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and of the electoral deputy attorney general Paulo Gonet to the Attorney General's Office ( PGR).

After a ten-hour hearing at the Senate's Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), the two names were put to a vote. Dino received 17 votes in favor and 10 against. Gonet, in turn, was approved by 23 votes against 4.

Later, in the plenary vote, Dino received 47 votes in favor and 31 against, and Gonet, 65 votes in favor and 11 against.

Opposition parliamentarians complained about the unprecedented format and tried to divide the process into two distinct sessions, which was denied by the president of the CCJ, senator Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP).

Dino told parliamentarians that he did not appear in the Senate to “have a political debate”. “I just came here to respond to meeting the two constitutional requirements: notorious legal knowledge and an unblemished reputation.” He assured that he knows how to distinguish the role of judge from that of politician, having already served as a judge for 12 years.

Lula's ally has resistance from opposition parliamentarians due to his role in investigating the coup acts of January 8 in Brasília and his confrontational attitude during hearings in the Chamber of Deputies. He was also criticized for not responding to all of parliamentarians' calls for these hearings.

Gonet summarized his work in different roles at the Federal Public Ministry (MFP) and reminded parliamentarians that he worked in the office of former STF minister Francisco Rezek.

When asked about the limits of freedom of expression, he said that this right is not complete, and can be modeled “according to the circumstances”. “The Public Ministry will always seek to preserve all fundamental rights,” he stated. “When any of them come into conflict with other constitutional values, they deserve to be considered, and to know which will be predominant in a given situation.”

Gonet stated that the role of the Attorney General of the Republic must be institutional and that the holder of the position must have the courage to “resist the charm and seduction of shining at a given moment, of obtaining effervescent support from the public at a given moment”.

An ally of Lula in the STF

Dino will fill the vacancy in the STF left by minister Rosa Weber, who retired in September. With Dino's approval in the Senate, Lula will have a first-hand ally in the Court, notable for confronting Bolsonarist extremism on January 8, but also with extensive experience in the Three Powers, as he has worked as a judge, parliamentarian and governor on his resume. .

On the other hand, the appointment of the PSB-affiliated politician removed one of the government's best-known faces after Lula himself from the top tier, in addition to frustrating demands from civil society that called for a black woman on the STF. In his first nomination for the Supreme Court during his third term as president, the PT member ended up choosing his former lawyer Cristiano Zanin to replace Ricardo Lewandowski.

Born in 1968, in São Luís (MA), Flávio Dino is the son of a couple of lawyers. His father, Sálvio Dino, was a councilor in the capital of Maranhão, state deputy and mayor of the city of João Lisboa (MA). The current Minister of Justice and Public Security was approved in the competition for federal judge in 1994, a position he held for 12 years, until he was elected federal deputy for the PCdoB.

Dino was also president of Embratur during the Dilma Rousseff government, governor of Maranhão for two terms and, in 2022, already with the PSB, he was elected senator for the state where he was born – before being appointed by Lula to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

This will not be the first time that a Minister of Justice has been taken to the STF by the head of the Executive. The last example was Alexandre de Moraes, now at the STF, who was in charge of the department during the Temer government. Paulo Brossard (Sarney), Maurício Corrêa (Itamar Franco) and Nelson Jobim (Fernando Henrique Cardoso) had similar trajectories.

A survey by the Quaest Institute indicated that Dino has the greatest digital popularity among ministers of the current government, driven mainly by videos of clashes with Bolsonaro supporters in Congress committee sessions. On the other hand, Dino has been the target of recent criticism because of the public security crisis that has plagued Bahia, governed by PT member Jerônimo Rodrigues, and several other states.

A “root conservative” in the PGR

62-year-old Rio de Janeiro native Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco will take the place left by Augusto Aras in the Attorney General's Office.

He has a doctorate in law, State and Constitution from the University of Brasília (UNB) and a master's degree in human rights from the University of Essex, in England.

He joined the PGR in 1987 and currently holds the position of interim electoral attorney general, having previously served as deputy electoral attorney general and deputy attorney general of the Republic.

Lula took 62 days to make the nomination, the longest selection period since the country's redemocratization. One of the reasons would be the resistance within the PT to Gonet's name, due to his conservative profile.

Gonet is a practicing Catholic who has already adopted very conservative stances on some issues that are dear to the PT and the left.

In 2009, when the use of embryos for scientific research was being discussed, he wrote an article criticizing the right to abortion, stating that human life exists from conception, and even asked the government to act strictly against the practice.

In the 1990s, Gonet represented the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in the Special Commission on Political Deaths and Disappearances and voted against recognizing the State's responsibility for the deaths of figures opposing the military dictatorship, such as the guerrillas Carlos Lamarca and Carlos Marighella, the fashion designer Zuzu Angel and the high school student Edson Luís. Gonet, however, was an unsuccessful vote in the Commission's judgments.

His name was also considered for the PGR in the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro through the support of federal deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF), as a possible successor to Attorney General Raquel Dodge.

The Bolsonaro congresswoman, with whom he studied, even took him to a meeting with Bolsonaro, in which Gonet reportedly spoke out against the criminalization of homophobia. At the time, Kicis classified Gonet as a “root conservative”.

The more conservative wings in Congress believe that Gonet could play a relevant role in blocking progressive agendas.

Gonet's nomination had the support of two of his future colleagues on the Supreme Court, Dean Gilmar Mendes – who in the past was his partner at the Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research (IDP), and Alexandre de Moraes, who also presides over the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Moraes followed Gonet's work as deputy electoral attorney general, when he played a relevant role in the process that resulted in Bolsonaro's ineligibility, being responsible for the MPF report that defended the conviction.

