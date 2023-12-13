Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 13/12/2023 – 21:50

The Senate plenary approved, on Wednesday night (13), the nomination of Flávio Dino for the position of minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Minister of Justice and Public Security of the federal government, Dino was appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to fill the vacancy opened with the retirement of former minister Rosa Weber. There were 47 votes in favor, 31 votes against and two abstentions. This was the last step before Dino was confirmed as the new magistrate.

Before the vote in plenary, Dino underwent a hearing lasting almost 11 hours at the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), where received the favorable vote of 17 of the 27 members of the collegiate.

In the same session, Deputy Attorney of the Republic Paulo Gonet, appointed to the Attorney General's Office (PGR), was also questioned. Gonet obtained 23 votes in favor, four against and no abstentions, and will have his name considered by the Senate plenary this Wednesday night.

Sabbath

The hearing, which began at around 9:40 am, was held in a joint session with the two nominees. This format, decided by the president of the CCJ, generated criticism from opposition senators, but ended up being maintained by Alcolumbre, after changing the previously planned procedure, allowing senators to ask questions individually and not in each block of three inquiries. , as previously stipulated.

In his presentation, Flávio Dino listed the principles he intends to follow in his activities at the STF, such as defending the separation and harmony between powers, the federative form of the State, with the right to vote, periodic elections, and guaranteeing fundamental rights. Dino, who is currently a licensed senator and holds the position of Minister of Justice and Public Security, pursued a career as a federal judge for 12 years. During his opening speech, he also sought to differentiate precisely the roles of politician and judge.

During the hearing, Flávio Dino also responded to criticisms about his role as Minister of Justice during the attempted coup d'état on January 8th. He also gave his opinion on topics such as the mandate for STF minister and the regulation of social networks.

Profile

The current minister of Justice and Public Security, and now future minister of the STF, has a degree in Law from the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA), with a master's degree from the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE).

He was a federal judge for 12 years, during which time he held the presidency of the Association of Federal Judges of Brazil (Ajufe) and the general secretariat of the National Council of Justice (CNJ). He left the judiciary to pursue a political career, being elected federal deputy for Maranhão in 2006.

The minister also presided over Embratur between 2011 and 2014, the year in which he was elected governor of Maranhão. In 2018, he was re-elected to the position. In the last elections, in 2022, he was elected senator and, shortly after taking office, he was appointed Minister of Justice and Public Security. Now, at 55 years old, he is Lula's nominee for the STF.

Dino will take over the vacancy left by Minister Rosa Weber, who compulsorily retired from the Court, upon turning 75 years of age, at the beginning of October. Rosa was appointed by then president Dilma Rousseff in 2011.