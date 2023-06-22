Estadão Contenti

06/21/2023 – 22:06

This Wednesday, the 21st, the senators approved the project for the new fiscal framework, which defines rules for replacing the current spending ceiling, with the aim of avoiding the lack of control of public accounts. There were 57 votes in favor and 17 against, with no abstentions – with a margin in relation to the 41 that were necessary for approval.

All highlights – suggestions for changes to the base text – were rejected. As there were changes in the Senate, the proposal goes back to the House, which can reverse them. Deputies should only analyze the matter, however, in the first week of July.

Earlier, the text had already been screened by the Economic Affairs Commission (CAE). Afterwards, in plenary, in a last-minute articulation, the project’s rapporteur, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), responded to an appeal from the Ministry of Planning and accepted an amendment by the leader of the government in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (without party- AP), which was incorporated into the base text.

The device makes it possible to include in the 2024 Budget the forecast of expenses called “conditional”, that is, which would only be executed after approval of extraordinary credit by Congress, avoiding cutting expenses in the submission of the Budget.

The limit for these conditioned expenses will be the difference between the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation, accumulated in the 12 months up to June, and the one carried out up to December of the previous year.

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, actively defended the amendment, earlier, in a meeting of committees of the Chamber of Deputies. It also passed the Senate floor.

“It is to create a conditioned expense in our LDO and, mainly, in our LOA (Annual Budget Law), whose values ​​and ministries will be the responsibility of the Chamber, because we will put it as a discretionary (expense) (not mandatory, like investments), exactly so that all parliamentarians have the freedom to allocate to the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and everything else”, declared Tebet.

Aziz had already tried to increase the government’s spending limit next year, but with a change in the IPCA calculation period that will serve as a reference for the increase in spending. This Senate proposal was rejected by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and by the rapporteur of the text in the House, Claudio Cajado (PP-BA).

The text sent by the Treasury considered for calculating inflation the official value of the indicator from January to June 2023 plus the projection of inflation from July to December. As there is an acceleration trend this year, this could increase the level of expenditures in 2024.

In the Chamber, deputies set this window from July of the previous year to June of the current year, returning to the current rule and which, in this cycle, would be less favorable to the government. In the Senate, the possibility of changing to December of the previous year to November of the current year was considered, because this would allow updating with official values ​​in the ceiling of the tax law.

Exceptions

At the CAE, before the text went to plenary, Aziz promoted changes in relation to what had been approved in the Chamber. He had already withdrawn from the spending limit the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb), the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District (FCDF) and expenses with science, technology and innovation. This Wednesday, he also included a device that makes the inclusion of privatizations and asset sales in fiscal adjustment programs more natural.

As the FCDF entered the list of exclusions, Aziz maintained the system for updating the fund as it currently is. He also accepted the suggestion for the creation of a Fiscal Modernization Committee, with the participation of the Ministries of Finance and Planning, the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and representatives of the House and Senate.

The tax framework was sent by the Treasury to Congress in April, and approved by the Chamber in May. The proposal replaces the current spending cap with more flexible rules for government spending. By design, spending can only grow by up to 70% of the increase in revenue, within the range of 0.6% to 2.5% above inflation. That is, expenses will always grow less than revenues, to avoid a lack of control of public accounts.























