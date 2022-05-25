Benefits were extended to the purchase of a new car in the event of theft, theft or total loss of the previous one.

People with disabilities may have a new exemption from the IPI (Imposto sobre Produtos Industrializados) on the purchase of a car, in case of theft, theft or total loss of the previous vehicle. This is what the PL (Bill of Law) provides 1,238/2019, approved on Tuesday (May 24, 2022) at the CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs) in the Senate. It was 12 votes to 3.

As the text is final, it goes straight for analysis by the Chamber of Deputies, unless there is a resource for voting in the Senate Plenary.

According to the Law 8,989, of 1995are covered by the IPI exemption:

taxi drivers and taxi cooperatives;

people with severe or profound physical, visual, hearing and mental disabilities;

people with autism spectrum disorder.

The current law allows the use of the IPI exemption only once every 2 years for taxi drivers and cooperatives, and once every 3 years for people with disabilities.

Taxi drivers, however, enjoy an exception: if the vehicle is stolen, stolen or lost in an accident, professionals can buy another one with the tax benefit, even before the 2-year period has expired. The text approved in the CAE wants to extend this exception to people with disabilities.

According to the author of the PL, senator Mara Gabrielli (PSDB-SP), the project “intends to supply the absence of the legal provision in relation to the person with disability”.

“INJUSTICE” CORRECTION

The rapporteur of the proposal in the CAE, Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), was favorable. He mentioned that not only Law 8,989, but also the normative instruction of the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of Brazil determine the period of 3 years for exemption of people with disabilities, even if there has been theft, robbery or total loss of the vehicle, which, in his opinion is “absurd and goes against the very purpose of the law”.

“There is a literal and counterproductive interpretation of the letter of Law 8,989, which denies the disabled person the exercise of the right to exemption in a period of less than 3 years in the event of loss of property for reasons completely beyond their control.“, he said.

The senator said that the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), in several judgments, has already expressed itself against this interpretation “shy and unreasonable”. Also according to him, the fiscal impact of the measure is “ridiculous”.

“Just take the stats and we’ll see. If a person with a disability is unlucky, for example, to have his car stolen or stolen, won’t he be able to buy another one? It doesn’t make sense!”

The rapporteur presented amendments only to adapt the project to the changes promoted by the Law 14,183, of 2021which had extended the exemption period for people with disabilities to 3 years.

RULES FOR THE BENEFIT

Current legislation considers a person with a disability to be one with a long-term impairment of a physical, mental, intellectual or sensory nature that, in interaction with one or more barriers, may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others, according to biopsychosocial assessment provided for in the Statute of Persons with Disabilities (Law 13,146, of 2015).

Cars can be purchased directly by people who have full legal capacity and, in the case of interdicted cars, by trustees.

In the case of taxi drivers and cooperatives, IPI-exempt cars must meet the following conditions:

to be nationals;

cylinder capacity less than 2,000 cm³;

have at least 4 doors, including access to the luggage compartment;

be powered by renewable fuel and have a flex, hybrid or electric system.

These requirements do not apply to vehicles owned by persons with disabilities. For people with disabilities, the purchase price of the vehicle (including taxes) must be less than BRL 200,000.

