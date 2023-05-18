Plenary confirms nomination of Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti as the 1st female ambassador of Brazil to the USA

The Senate approved this Wednesday (17.May.2023) the 1st list of ambassadors appointed by the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Names have been confirmed for embassies in the United States, Argentina, France, Egypt, the United Nations, the Vatican, India and Cuba.

The chosen one by the government for Washington, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, will be the 1st woman to head the Brazilian embassy in the United States. She will take the post of Nestor Forster, allied with the ideals of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in diplomacy. The 9 names were questioned last week by the CRE (Commission on Foreign Relations and National Defense) of the Casa Alta.

The following ambassadors were approved by the plenary of the Senate:

Sergio France Danese, permanent representative of Brazil to the United Nations;

Julio Glinternick Bitelli, Brazilian Ambassador to Argentina;

Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, Brazilian ambassador to the United States;

Ricardo Neiva Tavares, Brazilian Ambassador to France;

Everton Vieira Vargas, Brazilian Ambassador to the Holy See;

Christian Varfas, Brazilian Ambassador to Cuba;

Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nobrega, Brazilian Ambassador to India;

Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto, Brazilian ambassador in Egypt;

Brazilian ambassador in Egypt; Michel Arslanian Neto, permanent delegate of Brazil to the International Civil Aviation Organization, in Montreal, Canada.

Born in Belo Horizonte, Maria Luiza Viotti is 69 years old. She entered the diplomatic career in 1976 and graduated in economic sciences from the Unified Teaching Association of Brasília in 1978, where she also completed the Diplomat Improvement (1982) and Higher Studies (1995) courses. She holds a master’s degree in economics from UnB (University of Brasilia).