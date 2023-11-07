Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/11/2023 – 20:29

The Senate approved this Tuesday (7), as a matter of urgency, the project that creates the National Organic Law of the Military Police and Fire Departments of the states, the Federal District and the Territories, which unifies the rules for the categories. The project goes to presidential sanction.

Initiated by the Presidency of the Republic, the project keeps corporations subordinate to governors and determines that their organization must be established by state law, observing the general rules of the Armed Forces.

The project provides 37 guarantees for the occupants of these positions, active, paid reserve or retired (retired). Guarantees include private use of uniforms, insignia and badges; carrying a weapon; legal assistance, when accused of committing a criminal, civil or administrative offense arising from the exercise of the function or as a result of it; life and accident insurance when victims are injured in the performance of their duties or as a result of them; and medical, psychological, dental and social assistance for soldiers and their dependents.

Spouse or dependent will be entitled to the active, reserve or retired military pension corresponding to the rank or rank held, with an amount proportional to the length of service.

Political demonstrations

According to the project, military police officers and firefighters are prohibited, during off-duty hours, from participating in partisan political demonstrations or protests armed or in uniform. They also cannot join a union or party.

Categories also cannot express party political opinions, publicly or on social media, using the uniform, rank, degree or symbol of the institution.

As for military veterans in the paid reserve, Law 7,524 of 1986 is in force, which allows the free expression of opinions on political, ideological, philosophical or public interest matters.

Women

The project determines the reservation of at least 20% of places in public competitions for women. In the health area, they will be able to compete for all vacancies, in addition to applying the quota.

Weapons

Firearms used by military police officers and military firefighters must be registered in the Military Weapons Management System (Sigma), as well as private weapons.

*With information from the House and Senate news agencies