The Senate Plenary approved this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022) the provisional measure 1,113/2022, which changes the model for analyzing requests for benefits to the INSS (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social). The measure waives the need to undergo a federal medical examination for requests for Temporary Disability Aid (formerly Sick Pay). The project was reported by Senator Carlos Viana (PL-MG) and goes to sanction.

According to the approved text, an act of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare will define the conditions for the exemption from the exam, when the granting or not of aid for temporary incapacity will be subject only to documentary analysis, including medical certificates and reports. The model has already been used in 2020 and 2021 due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure extends the possibility of only document analysis to the follow-up investigations to which the beneficiaries of the aid and the Accident Assistance must undergo. However, it will still be up to the act of the ministry to define the situations in which this will be possible.

“The MP [medida provisória] is commendable, as it seeks alternatives to reduce the waiting time of policyholders and optimize process flows within Social Security”said Carlos Viana.

highlights

The rapporteur maintained the text approved in the Chamber of Deputies and rejected 3 amendments presented in the Senate Plenary. But the senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS) featured a highlight for its amendment to be voted on separately.

He wanted to take away the obligation of Aid-Acidente insureds to undergo administrative medical expertise: “In addition to not having legal logic, the queue will increase, which is already very large and beyond all reasonableness”.

Paim argued that, in such cases, the matter could be brought to court, causing even more waiting. When put to the vote, however, Paim’s highlight was rejected by 35 votes to 16. With the amendment’s rejection, the rapporteur’s text was confirmed in the Plenary.

Wait

The purpose of the provisional measure is to reduce the waiting time for scheduling the Federal Medical Expertise, which currently takes an average of 60 days and has 738,000 pending requests. The expectation is that the review of the Accident Assistance will reduce the expense of R$ 416.6 million this year; of BRL 1.79 billion in 2023 and BRL 1.856 billion in 2024.

The savings should be directed as a compensation measure for the increase in expenditure on the BPC (Benefício de Prestação Continuada) resulting from the expansion of the per capita family income limit subject to gradual scales.

During the course of the matter in the National Congress, some points were included. Among the changes are the permission to carry out medical expertise remotely; the facilitation of the registration of special insured persons referring to artisanal fishermen; maintaining the appeal under the judgment of the CRPS (Social Security Appeals Council) in cases where the insured does not agree with the assessment of the medical expertise; and the permission for the INSS to enter into partnerships to carry out social assessments, in order to expand services to people with disabilities.

Thus, the INSS may enter into partnerships with other public and private entities to carry out social assessments, in order to expand the service to people with disabilities who are entitled to receive the Inclusion Aid (for people with disabilities) or the Benefit of Provision continued. The Inclusion Aid can be paid to those who received the BPC and started to receive remuneration of up to 2 minimum wages for starting work. With the aid, the BPC is suspended.

The Ministry of Labor may sign an agreement with fishermen’s colonies for the maintenance and management of the registration system for special insured persons referring to artisanal fishermen. This register can speed up the analysis of requirements from both Social Security and the closed season insurance referring to artisanal fishermen.

Resources

Also through a joint act of the ministry, the INSS and the Council, the form of reanalysis, by the INSS, of an administrative decision contrary to that intended by the interested party must be defined. The original measure provided that these resources would be analyzed by the Social Security Secretariat of the Ministry of Labor if they were related to work incapacity and the characterization of the dependent’s disability.

From the project, INSS employees may receive additional work for extra work in the analysis of resources or in the review of benefits with potential for irregularity, within the scope of the Special Program for Analysis of Benefits with Evidence of Irregularity.

Before, the receipt was only for the additional analysis of requests for granting benefits. With the new wording, not only those whose legal review period has expired can be analyzed, but any process with these characteristics. The in-person medical examination carried out at the Social Security service units will also be part of the program if the appointment was made more than 45 days ago.

Regarding the management of INSS properties, the approved text determines to the Union the recomposition of the FRGPS (General Social Security Regime Fund) through resources from the Budget or quotas of real estate investment funds when the fund’s properties have a non-economic destination. .

In order to integrate FRGPS properties into real estate funds, the text allows the decision to be taken both by the INSS and by the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of the Union’s Heritage. These shares will form part of the Pension Fund’s assets, which will be able to hire a federal bank without bidding to set up, structure, manage and manage these real estate funds.

With information gives Senate Agency.