BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Senate on Wednesday approved a provisional measure that opens an extraordinary credit of 6.4 billion reais in the Budget to the Ministry of Health for the purchase of vaccines against Covid-19.

Already approved by the House, the MP is going to be promulgated, since it has not been changed.

The Executive sent a justification for the edition of the MP in which it points out the need for credit to continue vaccination planning throughout 2022.

According to the justification, the credit will allow not only the purchase of immunizations, but also the production and supply of 120 million doses within the scope of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)

