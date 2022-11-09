Extra credit will be allocated to the Auxílio Brasil, Auxílio Gás and Alimenta Brasil programs; matter goes to promulgation

The Senate approved this Wednesday (9.Nov.2022), the MP (Provisional Measure) 1,130/2022, which released extraordinary credit of R$ 27 billion to the Ministry of Citizenship. The text was approved by the Chamber of Deputies on Monday (8.nov.2022).

The funds are used to finance, until December, the increase from R$400 to R$600 in the value of Auxílio Brasil, paid to more than 21 million families. The amount also covers the financing, until December, of other social programs included in the Constitutional Amendment 123which allows the government to spend a further R$41.25 billion beyond the spending ceiling by the end of the year to increase social benefits and reduce ethanol taxes.

reported by senator Chico Rodrigues (União-RR), the MP was approved without amendments and is going to be promulgated.

In his report, Rodrigues records that the MP allows the payment of an increase of R$ 200 in the Auxílio Brasil program (R$ 25.5 billion) and the increase in the value of Auxílio Gás (R$ 1.04 billion).

R$ 500 million will also be allocated to Alimenta Brasil, a social program that guarantees the food supply of people served by the government’s social assistance network through food produced by family farming.

There is also the allocation of R$ 86.9 million to the Ministry of Economy for the payment of costs and bank charges related to the Auxílio Brasil program.

In Chico Rodrigues’ view, the need for these measures is indisputable. He recalled that the National Congress recognized the state of emergency for the 2022 fiscal year, allowing “this aid reaches the social strata most affected by the impacts of the pandemic and by the rise in fuel prices, which also affects the price of food and various aspects of family consumption”🇧🇷

“I want to record my joy for reporting this very important MP, of great social impact for the Brazilian population, especially for those living in poverty”, said the rapporteur.

with information from Senate Agency