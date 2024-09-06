Mexico City.- The Senate of the Republic approved granting indefinite leave to Morena member Marcelo Ebrard, who will be part of Claudia Sheinbaum’s Cabinet.

This means that the former Chancellor will not vote for judicial reform, but rather his substitute and operator, Emmanuel Reyes Carmona.

The request for leave generated a complaint from PRI senator Claudia Anaya, who said it could be illegal because the session was held at an alternate location without the approval of the entire Board of Directors. On June 20, Ebrard, who competed against Sheinbaum for the Morena presidential nomination, was the first to be announced as the future Secretary of the Economy.

The former Foreign Minister said that the task for the next Cabinet will be to navigate the “stormy waters”, consolidate the Fourth Transformation and achieve shared prosperity.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be here, thank you for your trust, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum,” she said.